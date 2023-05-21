0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 12:08

IRGC Releases Photos of US Destroyer in Hormuz Strait

Story Code : 1059225
The photos released by the IRGC Navy indicate the DDG-60 destroyer sailing through the Strait of Hormuz with the USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) dry cargo ship and the ANVIL POINT ro-ro trade vessel.


USS Paul Hamilton (DDG-60) destroyer


USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) dry cargo ship


ANVIL POINT ro-ro trade vessel

On May 19, the AP reported that the Mideast-based commanders of the US, British and French navies have transited the Strait of Hormuz aboard an American warship.

It said the trip by the three navy chiefs aboard the USS Paul Hamilton saw three fast boats of the IRGC Navy approach the vessel at one point.

On Saturday, the commander of the IRGC Navy’s 1st zone Commodore Gholamshahi confirmed the report, saying the IRGC naval forces have monitored the DDG-60 destroyer by drones and vessels.
