US-Made Fighter Jet Crashes during Military Exhibition in Spain

A US-made F-18 fighter jet crashed and violently exploded during a military exhibition at the Zaragoza Air Base in Spain on Saturday.

The pilot managed to escape before the crash and was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.The incident occurred during a practice flight preceding a demonstration for military families at the Spanish Air Force facility, which was previously utilized by the US Air Force.Video footage captured the jet ascending steeply before leveling out and abruptly descending towards the ground. The crash site erupted into a massive fireball, with burning jet fuel creating a towering column of black smoke in the sky.According to local newspaper Heraldo de Aragon, the pilot, identified as a wing captain with over 1,000 flight hours, sustained injuries to his legs, hips, and arms after ejecting from the aircraft. The Spanish Air Force confirmed in a statement that he was taken to the hospital, asserting that his life is not in immediate danger.The crash took place within the confines of the air base, which is situated adjacent to a busy highway. The air force stated that some debris from the wreckage was scattered outside the compound. Upon impact, the plane disintegrated completely.The cause of the crash remains unclear; however, Saturday's incident adds to a series of accidents involving the Spanish Air Force's F-18s. In 2017, an F-18 crashed during takeoff at an air base near Madrid, resulting in the death of its pilot. Additionally, three non-fatal crashes occurred in 2009 and one in 2003. Throughout the 1990s and 1980s, six of the American-made jets crashed, resulting in the loss of two pilots' lives.The Spanish Air Force currently operates a fleet of 84 F-18s, with reports suggesting their intention to replace them with F-35 aircraft. However, Madrid has neither confirmed nor denied these reports.