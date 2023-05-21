0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 12:11

Israel Getting Further Bogged Down: Iran’s Intelligence Minister

Israel Getting Further Bogged Down: Iran’s Intelligence Minister
In comments at a conference of Iranian prosecutors in Mashhad, Esmaeil Khatib said the Zionist regime got bogged down extremely further during the past Iranian year (ended on March 20, 2023) compared to the years before.

The main reason behind the deterioration of the Israeli regime’s situation in the past year was that it encountered retaliatory and serious offenses and assaults, the minister added.

Khatib noted that the Zionist regime’s position has been weakening so seriously that its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted recently that he won’t allow Iran to tighten the noose of horror around Israel’s neck.

In remarks on April 30, Netanyahu said, “We will not allow Iran to put a noose of terror around us. We are working on this matter around the clock, all the time, even today.”

The Iranian intelligence minister also pointed to the recent capture of a terrorist team affiliated with the Zionist regime that had crossed into Iran from the western border, saying the new government of Iraq has given guarantees that it will ensure security along the common frontier.

He reminded the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government of its responsibility to prevent insecurity against Iran, warning that the Iranian armed and intelligence forces will give a crushing response to any hostile action at the borders.
