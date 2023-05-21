0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 12:12

Zelensky Confirms Loss of Control over Bakhmut

Story Code : 1059228
Zelensky appeared to confirm on Sunday that Ukraine is no longer in control of the city of Bakhmut, marking a significant turning point in the deadly battle that has ravaged the city for over 8 months, resulting in widespread destruction and the loss of thousands of lives.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Zelensky stated that he believes Ukraine has lost control of the city. His statement came hours after Russia's defense ministry supported claims made by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, asserting that Russia has seized the city.

"I think no ... For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts," Zelensky was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the G7 Summit when questioned about the city's control status.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), as well as the Russian armed forces, on “the liberation of the city of Artemovsk”.

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Saturday that “Russian forces had gained complete control over Artemovsk.” The Russian defense ministry later confirmed the successful liberation of the city.

Artemovsk, situated north of the major city of Gorlovka, serves as a crucial transportation hub with numerous crossroads for Donbass. It played a vital role in supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the onset of the war in Ukraine over a year ago.
