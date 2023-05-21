Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced a fatal terrorist attack on the country’s border guards at a post near Pakistan as a targeted action against the security and interests of the two neighbors.

In a statement released on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned a “brutal terrorist attack” that has killed five Iranian border guards in the southeastern Saravan region on Saturday night.“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the outlawed and terrorist groups’ resorting to such cowardly terrorist action following the presence of a high-ranking Pakistani delegation, led by Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, in a ceremony on the inauguration of projects of the joint border market and transfer of electricity, attended by our country’s president (Ebrahim Raisi) at the Pishin border, was a targeted measure against the security and interests of the two countries with the purpose of preventing the common border from being the border of friendship and cooperation and the economic border for the people of the two countries,” Kanaani added.He called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately fulfill the bilateral agreements on action against the terrorist groups and push for stronger security along the common borders.The purpose of the terrorist groups was to disrupt the security of the common border and the local people in those areas, the spokesman warned, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to the promotion of regional security and cooperation.He also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack.Five Iranian border guards have been martyred and two others injured in a clash that broke out in Saravan region on Saturday night.The troops serving in the border regiment of Saravan clashed with a group of gunmen who were trying to cross the border near ‘Mazesar’ border post, the Police said, adding that the terrorists fled the scene after sustaining heavy losses.Saravan is only 40 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.