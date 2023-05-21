0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 21:09

German Chancellor Rules Out Berlin's Participation in F-16 Fighter Jets Delivery to Ukraine

Story Code : 1059282
German Chancellor Rules Out Berlin
"First of all, everyone knows that we don't even have such planes," Scholz remarked during an interview with RTL and Ntv television channels while attending the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Japan.

Scholz reiterated that Germany is the second largest supporter of Ukraine after the United States. "We will help Ukraine as long as it takes, financially, humanely and militarily," he pointed out, adding that all of this is "directly related to what is happening in Ukraine, where the government in Kiev and the servicemen are now planning an offensive for early summer."

US President Joe Biden said at a meeting with G7 leaders in Hiroshima that Washington will support international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots to fly modern fighter jets, including F-16 planes.

On Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko, commenting on intentions to supply Kiev with F-16 jets, said that Western countries continue on the path of escalation in the Ukrainian conflict, but Russia will take this into account in its plans.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
21 May 2023
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
21 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
20 May 2023
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
20 May 2023
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
20 May 2023
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
19 May 2023
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
19 May 2023
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
19 May 2023
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
18 May 2023
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023