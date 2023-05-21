0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 21:24

Iranian Military Delegation in Afghanistan for Talks

Story Code : 1059287
The delegation, led by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Bahram Hosseini Motlaq, held a meeting with the deputy chief of staff of the armed forces of Afghanistan’s caretaker government, Haji Mali Khan Sadiq in Kabul on Saturday.

The two sides discussed border cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

The meeting was held against a backdrop of a dispute over the Taliban’s refusal to provide Iran with its share of water from the Hirmand River.

On Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivered a warning to “the Afghan authorities and rulers”, saying they must provide Iran with its share of water.

“I’d remind the rulers of Afghanistan that they should not regard our demand as being ordinary and must take it very seriously,” the president said.
