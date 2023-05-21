Russia Intercepts 15 HIMARS, Uragan, Storm Shadow Missiles

Islam Times - Russian air defense forces intercepted 15 Ukrainian HIMARS, Uragan MLRS and Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The air defense troops intercepted fifteen missiles launched from HIMARS, Uragan MLRS, as well as Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the day," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.In addition, according to Konashenkov, nine Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the areas of Lozovoye, Terny, Vodyanoye, Novoandreyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic and Energodar of the Zaporozhye Region.