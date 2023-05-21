Russia Intercepts 15 HIMARS, Uragan, Storm Shadow Missiles
Story Code : 1059289
"The air defense troops intercepted fifteen missiles launched from HIMARS, Uragan MLRS, as well as Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles over the day," TASS quoted Konashenkov as saying.
In addition, according to Konashenkov, nine Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the areas of Lozovoye, Terny, Vodyanoye, Novoandreyevka of the Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic and Energodar of the Zaporozhye Region.