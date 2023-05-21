Suspected Palestinian Op. Reported in South of Nablus

Islam Times - Local Palestinian media reported another anti-Zionist operation in the south of Nablus on Sunday in which they say an Israeli soldier was injured.

According to Palestine Today, Hebrew sources in the occupied West Bank announced on Sunday that one of the soldiers of the occupying regime was wounded in the suspected Palestinian operation.These sources added that a Palestinian driver drove over the Israeli soldiers.The Israeli army announced in a statement that "preliminary reports suggest an attack on our soldiers in the town of Hawara in the south of Nablus."Al Jazeera reporter also reported the occupying regime's military shut down the main street of Hawara and were searching for the suspect behind the operation. The Qatari TV reporter said that "During the attack on a number of Zionist soldiers in the town of Hawara in the south of Nablus, an Israeli soldier was injured."