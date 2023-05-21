Ogan to Announce Support for Erdogan on Monday: Report

Islam Times - Sinan Ogan will reportedly announce his support for Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of the elections on Monday, according to sources.

A leader in the Peoples' Democratic Party revealed to Al Mayadeen that the losing candidate, Sinan Ogan will announce on Monday his support for Erdogan in the second round of the elections.Ogan met Erdogan while Ata Alliance leader Ümit Özdağ held talks with Nation Alliance’s joint presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on May 19. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu will compete for the presidency on May 28.Entering the campaign at the last minute, hardline nationalist Oğan, 55, picked up 5.2% of the vote in Sunday’s landmark election that ran into a second round after neither Erdoğan nor his main challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu secured more than 50% of the vote.Erdoğan finished with 49.5%, taking a clear lead over Kılıçdaroğlu, who lagged at 44.9%.Oğan, however, running as an independent, has since emerged as a kingmaker and basked in newfound fame over his potential second-round endorsement.