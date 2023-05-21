UN Warns about Deep Fakes

Islam Times - "The world needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deep fakes spread": UN adviser

A UN adviser says the world needs to be "vigilant" as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deep fakes.Deepfakes refer to media, typically video or audio, manipulated with AI to falsely depict a person saying or doing something that never happened in real life."A digital twin is essentially a replica of something from the real world… Deepfakes are the mirror image of digital twins, meaning that someone had created a digital replica without the permission of that person, and usually for malicious purposes, usually to trick somebody," California-based AI expert Neil Sahota, who has served as an AI adviser to the United Nations said.Deepfakes have been used to produce a wide variety of fake news content, such as one supposedly showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telling his country to surrender to Russia. Scammers have also used deep fakes to produce false celebrity endorsements. In one instance, an Ontario woman lost $750,000 after seeing a deep fake video of Elon Musk appearing to promote an investment scam.