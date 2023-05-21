0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 22:04

Russia Puts British Prosecutor on Wanted List after ICC Warrant against Putin

Story Code : 1059298
Russian media reported on Saturday that British prosecutor Karim Khan was placed on the list by the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry, having been charged with “bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal liability” and “unlawful accusation of a person of committing a grave or especially grave crime.”

The Russian government opened criminal cases against Khan and ICC judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez in March. This was just days after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and another top Russian official over alleged war crimes pertaining to the illegal forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia amid the war.

Also, in this regard, The International Criminal Court said Saturday that it was "undeterred" after Russia put prosecutor Karim Khan on a wanted list over his issuance of an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.
