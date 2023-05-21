0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 22:07

Protests Against Netanyahu Continue in Occupied Palestine

Protests Against Netanyahu Continue in Occupied Palestine
Thousands of residents of the occupied territories took to the streets on Saturday night and protested against Benjamin Netanyahu and his controversial plan regarding judicial system of this regime.

Hebrew-speaking sources announced that more than 150,000 Israelis came to the streets against Netanyahu's government in various cities.

Since Benjamin Netanyahu regained power in the occupied territories, and during this period, his extremist cabinet is faced with widespread popular protests inside.

The protests erupted in January after the coalition announced its reform package, which the government says is necessary to rebalance powers between parliamentarians and the judiciary.

Following the plan to amend the law of the judicial system, all over the occupied territories are witnessing weekly demonstrations.

In the past weeks, dozens of cities from the north to the south of Occupied Palestine, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Occupied QuDS, Beersheba, Rishon Letzion and Herzliya, were the scene of demonstrations against Netanyahu's far-right cabinet and the reforms of the Zionist regime's judicial system.

In the city of Haifa, protesters held a protest rally in front of the home of the Minister of Justice of the Zionist regime, Yario Levin. 
