0
Sunday 21 May 2023 - 22:17

Biden Announces New $375mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine During Zelensky Meeting

Story Code : 1059306
Biden Announces New $375mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine During Zelensky Meeting
Biden said the $375 million aid package would include ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles to bolster Ukraine’s efforts to fight back against Russia, The Hill reported.

“The United States continues to help Ukraine respond, recover, and rebuild. And we’re also supporting your pursuit of a just peace — just one aspect of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Biden said, adding, “It has to be non-negotiable. It just has to happen.”

The State Department noted that Sunday’s announcement would be the 38th drawdown of equipment for Ukraine from funding authorized by Congress since Russian military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago.

The package includes artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, armored medical treatment vehicles, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment and other materials, the State Department said.

“Russia could end its war today.  Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Zelensky traveled to Hiroshima this weekend, where Biden and other world leaders were gathered for the G7.

In addition to the announcement of additional aid, Biden last week told leaders in Japan that the United States would support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter aircrafts.

The US is hopeful the training can begin in the “coming week”, a senior administration official said, and it will require months to complete. It will occur outside Ukraine at sites in Europe.

Biden at a press conference on Sunday said he has a “flat assurance” from Zelensky that Ukraine will not use the fighter jets to cross the Russian border.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
21 May 2023
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
21 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
20 May 2023
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
20 May 2023
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
20 May 2023
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
19 May 2023
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
Pyongyang: Korean Peninsula on Brink of Explosion
19 May 2023
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
US ‘No Longer Confident’ Syria Strike Killed the Right Man
19 May 2023
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
US Secret Service Let Down Top Biden Aide
18 May 2023
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
‘Israel’ On High Alert Ahead of ’Flag March’
18 May 2023