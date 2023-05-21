0
Biden Says Will Not Ease Sanctions on China to Improve Ties with Beijing

"No, I am not going to ease the sanctions," Biden said, when asked whether Biden would consider easing some sanctions on China to improve relations with Beijing, including those that are currently on China's Defense Minister, RIA Novosti reported.

Biden said on Wednesday that he will be meeting with Xi regardless if it is soon or not.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the ministry had no information regarding possible contacts between Xi and Biden, despite statements made by the latter.

Last week, Biden said that arrangements for a conversation between him and Xi were in the works and expressed hope that the talks would come to fruition.

Biden also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had assured him F-16 fighter jets that could be provided to Ukraine by its Western donors would not be used to go into Russian territory.

Biden and Zelensky met on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan.

"I have a flat assurance from Zelensky that they will not use it to go on and move into Russian geographic territory, but wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine in the area, they would be able to do that," Biden said during a press conference in Japan.
