Monday 22 May 2023 - 13:51

Shamkhani Quits as Secretary of Iran’s SNSC

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi in a decree appointed Ahmadian as the new secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

In his decree, Raisi thanked Shamkhani for his 10-year efforts as the secretary of the SNSC.

Shamkhani was appointed in his position in 2013. He also served as defense minister and commander of Iran’s army and the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] navies.

Ahmadian, 62, with the rank of Vice-Admiral, served as Chief of IRG Joint Staff in the 2000s and later as head of IRG’s strategic center.
