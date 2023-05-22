0
Monday 22 May 2023 - 14:00

Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge

Speaking at the border guards’ funeral ceremony in Sistan and Baluchestan’s provincial capital, Zahedan, Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei warned the deceived people who are following in the enemies’ footsteps that they “will definitely get a decisive and firm response wherever it is necessary.”

On Saturday, five border guards were martyred in clashes with armed terrorists and anti-Islamic Revolution groups in Saravan County.

“Today, police forces are more resolved and you will hear the news of the revenge in the near future,” Rezae added.

The deputy police chief also emphasized that such incidents will not create divisions between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan as the trio enjoy long-standing relations.

“Pakistan has given a message, saying that it will deal decisively with the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, and that it is the last message,” he said.

Also, the Iranian border police commander warned neighboring countries to observe the principle of good neighborliness and not allow destabilizing activities on their soil.

“Our patience has limits,” Brigadier General Ahmad-Ali Goudarzi said.

Over the past years, Sistan and Baluchestan has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces. Saravan has been the focal point in clashes between Iranian forces and terrorist groups as well as drug traffickers.

On Sunday, spokesman of Baluchistan Government in Pakistan, Farah Azeem Shah, condemned the terrorist attack in Saravan.

Azeem Shah said, “The time has come for the governments and nations of Iran and Pakistan to send a strong message to these elements,” stressing that the purpose of such acts of terror was to harm the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.
