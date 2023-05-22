0
Monday 22 May 2023 - 14:01

The ‘Israeli’ Occupation Steals 14 Dunums of Palestinian Agricultural Land in Ramallah

The Director General of the Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, Amir Dawood, stated that the Zionist occupation forces seized 14 dunums of agricultural lands from the village of Aboud.

He further cautioned that the decision entitled “seizure for military purposes” is set until the end of 2027, and is subject to renewal, similar to previous similar Zionist decisions.

In the same respect, settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is frequent in the occupied West Bank, as this includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on homes.

More than 700,000 Zionist settlers occupy the colonial settlements illegally built across the occupied al-Quds and the West Bank in violation of International Law.
