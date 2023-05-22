0
Monday 22 May 2023 - 14:03

Armenia Says Ready to Recognize Nagorno-Karabakh As Part of Azerbaijan

Story Code : 1059434
Armenia Says Ready to Recognize Nagorno-Karabakh As Part of Azerbaijan
Speaking at a press conference, Pashinyan noted that the territory of Azerbaijan encompasses 86,600 sq km, a figure significant because it includes the region in question. The president added, however, that “at the same time, we say that the issue of the rights and safety of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed” in future negotiations. 

“If we and Azerbaijan understand each other correctly, Armenia will recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within the named limits, while Baku will recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia within the area of 29,800 sq km,” he added.

The prime minister also called for international safety guarantees, expressing concern that the lack of any mechanism could result in Azerbaijan carrying out “ethnic cleansing” in the region.

The two former Soviet republics have been locked in a conflict over the disputed region with a total population of around 150,000 for several decades. As the Soviet Union was collapsing, in 1988, Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan, unilaterally establishing its own republic three years later. This triggered a major war, which claimed the lives of thousands of people and ended in an internationally mediated truce in 1994. 

Since then, however, Armenia and Azerbaijan have engaged in sporadic fighting over the area. One of the latest clashes took place in 2020; the tensions were diffused by Moscow’s efforts to mediate.

Pashinyan’s statement comes after he said in April that Yerevan and Baku could sign a peace treaty if they both recognize one another’s territorial integrity “without any ambiguity and pitfalls,” while agreeing not to have any territorial disputes in the future.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
22 May 2023
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
22 May 2023
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
22 May 2023
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
21 May 2023
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
21 May 2023
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
21 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
20 May 2023
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
20 May 2023
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
20 May 2023
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
19 May 2023
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023