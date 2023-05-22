Sayyed Safeiddine Confirms the Resistance’s “Complete Readiness to Confront Any Aggression”

Islam Times - At the threshold of the 23rd anniversary of the liberation of Lebanon from the “Israeli” occupation, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah held a military exercise in the southern of the country. Head of Hezbollah's Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine spoke to the journalists present at the military exercises.

"We say to Benjamin Netanyahu [the ‘Israeli’ prime minister] and his incapable team that we have observed their capabilities during the ‘Revenge of the Free’ battle against the heroes of the Quds Brigades in Gaza and the Palestinian resistance fighters, and we know their inability to bring about a new equation, which Netanyahu sought for, but failed,” His Eminence said.Sayyed Safieddine stressed that "if the enemy commits a foolish act and transgresses the rules of the game, we will shower this entity with our precision missiles and all the weapons that we possess,” adding that the “Israeli” “enemy will witness the action of precision missiles in the heart of its entity”.Addressing all Lebanese, Sayyed Safieddine called on them to “be reassured, because the resistance is there to protect Lebanon and its sovereignty,” stressing that “only the enemy should fear this weapon and the ability designated to confront it”.The Hezbollah leader sent a message to the enemy that “the Resistance that accomplished victories with its people did not get tired and did not back down despite your attempts to subdue it through military war and economic blockade as well as distorting its image”.His Eminence pointed out that the Resistance in the year 2000 was one generation and today it is intertwined generations under one cause, which is defeating the Zionists.Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Safieddine said that “the Shebaa Farms the Kfar Shuba Hills and the Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar will return, and our eyes will remain directed to it until their liberation,” noting that betting on international resolutions and the international community are lost bets, and that the growing strength and Resistance are what restore Palestine and protect the wealth.“Today’s Resistance is an extended force and a complete axis that will continue to develop from Gaza, the West Bank… and Lebanon, starting from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Resistance leader said, as he considered that the enemy’s attempt to dismantle the resistance fronts is imaginary.Sayyed Safieddine saluted and congratulated the heroic Resistance fighters saying: “You, with the martyrs and all those who made sacrifices, are the ones who made the Resistance and Liberation Day”.