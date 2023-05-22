0
Monday 22 May 2023 - 20:39

Three Palestinians Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Nablus

Story Code : 1059518
The fatalities were caused on Monday after the Zionist regime troops stormed the Balata refugee camp, east of the city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the three martyrs as Muhammad Bilal Muhammad Zaytoun [32], Abdullah Yusuf Muhammad Abu-Hamdan [24], and Fathi Jihad Abdussalam Rizq [30].

According to local sources, following the attack, the Zionist regime's forces blocked the entrance to the camp, preventing ambulances and medical personnel from reaching the wounded.

An unspecified number of Palestinians were also injured during the raid on the refugee camp, some of them critically.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, who were accompanied during the raid by two military bulldozers, then surrounded the camp, blocking all entry points and demolishing three Palestinian homes.

Over the past months, the Zionist regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have targeted the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where the regime's forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against the occupation.

One of the goals of the Zionist regime’s raids on various locations across the West Bank has been to raze the structures that belong to the Palestinians, whom the occupation regime accuses of killing Zionist settlers.

Balata was also raided earlier in May, during which the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces killed two young Palestinians and wounded at least seven others.

So far this year, the regime's forces have killed scores of Palestinians across the West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Dozens of the fatalities were caused after the regime began another bout of back-to-back airstrikes against Gaza on May 9.

The conflict marked the worst episode of fighting between Gaza’s resistance factions and the ‘Israeli’ regime since a 10-day war imposed by Tel Aviv on the territory in 2021.
