Monday 22 May 2023 - 20:40

Iran Blasts Renewed Zionist Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 1059520
Kanaani said such provocative measure is another dimension of the continuous crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation and the Islamic sanctities in the occupied lands.

The spokesman further called on the global community and the Islamic World to immediately and effectively react to those acts.

The Holy Quds has always been the unified capital of Palestine and will remain so, Kanaani noted, stressing that the occupiers’ consecutive aggressions will not change the historical situation of Palestine and the Holy Quds.

On Sunday morning, the Zionist regime’s extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with a number of Zionists violated the holy site.

It was in early April that the elements within the Zionist regime had once again attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Quds with support provided from their military forces.

The attack was followed by reactions from Palestinian groups and Arab countries including Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
