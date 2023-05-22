0
Massive Fire Engulfs Historic Post Office Building in Philippines’ Manila

The fire broke out in the basement of the neoclassical, five-story structure before midnight and was finally brought under control more than seven hours later on Monday morning, as stated by firefighters.

Officials have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. Seven people, primarily firefighters, suffered minor injuries or were affected by the dense smoke.

While the Manila Central Post Office was once a bustling office building, it was unoccupied at the time the fire erupted. The edifice served as the primary sorting and distribution center for mail in the country and served as the central office for the Philippine Postal Corporation.

Postal services in the Philippines trace back to the Spanish colonial era when mail was delivered by horse-riding couriers.

Recognized as a national landmark, the building was constructed in 1926 with prominent columns in the traditional neoclassical style. It endured significant damage during World War II but was reconstructed in 1946.

Situated along the Pasig River and at a major intersection of the capital's vital roads, the post office building held a prominent position in Manila.
