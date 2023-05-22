0
Monday 22 May 2023 - 21:06

De-Dollarization to Be Discussed at Asian Clearing Union Summit: CBI

Story Code : 1059527
De-Dollarization to Be Discussed at Asian Clearing Union Summit: CBI
In addition to the participation of nine main members of the union, Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will take part in this event, Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Iran for International Affairs Mohsen Karimi stated.

He said that three of the nine countries are observer members of the union.

It is hoped that good decisions will be taken at the summit on sidelining the US dollar in bilateral transactions and also reducing dependency on banking and monetary infrastructures, he stated. 

Elsewhere in his remarks, Karimi said, “We will host the governor of the Central Bank of Russia in Tehran tomorrow to discuss pertinent issues.”

The Iranian and Russian banking officials will mull over the agreements inked between the two sides in the previous year, he continued.

The 51st Asian Clearing Union Summit will be held at the venue of the Central Bank of Iran on May 23-24 to discuss reducing dependency on the world’s major currencies, especially the US dollar.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
22 May 2023
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
22 May 2023
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
22 May 2023
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
21 May 2023
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
21 May 2023
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
21 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
20 May 2023
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
Canadian Muslim Groups Sue over School Prayer Ban
20 May 2023
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
Al-Nakhala: Tel Aviv, Other ‘Israeli’ Cities Not Far from Our Missiles
20 May 2023
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
UN Chief Lauds Resumption of Iran-Saudi Ties As ’Turning Point’ In Region
19 May 2023
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
G7 Leaders Meet in Japan To Discuss Ukraine War, Tensions with China
19 May 2023