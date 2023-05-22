Austria Calls for Dialogue with Russia: Top Diplomat

Islam Times - Vienna maintains an informal channel of communication with Moscow and calls for dialogue with Russia despite the Ukrainian conflict, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

"The West should continue talking with Russia the way the US government is doing," he pointed out in an interview with Germany’s Die Welt newspaper published on Monday, TASS reported.According to Schallenberg, international platforms such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations should be used for further talks with Russia. Austria’s top diplomat sees it as "the global responsibility" of Western countries.Schallenberg emphasized that Vienna continued to communicate with Moscow through informal channels. "Russia has not disappeared from the map, remaining the EU’s biggest geographical neighbor and the world’s major nuclear power," he added.