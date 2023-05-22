0
Monday 22 May 2023 - 21:22

Hamas Official: "We Must Hit Israeli Military Targets, Settlements"

Story Code : 1059534
Hamas Official: "We Must Hit Israeli Military Targets, Settlements"
Musa Abu Marzouq made the remarks in reaction to martyring three members of the resistance forces by the Zionist Israeli regime earlier today in the morning.

"Today's crime showed that we are facing a Zionist plot that is trying to end very sensitive cases related to the Palestinian issue in its interests; especially the issues of sacred sites. Moreover, Israel is trying to eliminate the growing resistance in the West Bank," Marzouq said, according to Palestinian Shahab News Agency.

"In response to these crimes by the Zionist regime, the Palestinian resistance inside and outside this country should escalate tension and block the way to this regime to stop the implementation of its Zionist criminal plots against the Palestinian nation. We need to target all military targets and Zionist settlements," the Hamas official added.

He further noted that the regime has to pay a heavy price for earlier today's martyring of resistance groups members.
