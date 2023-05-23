0
Tuesday 23 May 2023 - 08:21

Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor

Story Code : 1059599
In a decree issued on Monday, in which Imam Khamenei appointed Shamkhani as a member of Iran's Expediency Council and his political advisor, His Eminence also appointed Ali Akbar Ahmadian as his representative to the SNSC.

Imam Khamenei thanked Shamkhani for his services as head of the SNSC for the past 10 years.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi appointed Ahmadian as the new SNSC secretary, replacing Ali Shamkhani who had been appointed to the post by former president Hassan Rouhani in 2013.

Ahmadian has previously served as the head of the Strategic Center of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG].

He has a Ph.D in strategic management from the Supreme National Defense University and is known as one of the most respected figures in the country in matters of national security, according to Nour News, which is affiliated to the SNSC.

Before his appointment as SNSC secretary, Ahmadian was a member of the Expediency Council upon a decree issued by Imam Khamenei in September last year.
