0
Tuesday 23 May 2023 - 21:03

Qalibaf Reelected as Iran’s Parliament Speaker

Story Code : 1059731
Qalibaf Reelected as Iran’s Parliament Speaker
During an open session of the parliament on Tuesday morning, the legislators voted to choose members of the parliament’s presiding board.

Qalibaf remained in the post by garnering the most votes, beating Elyas Naderan and Fereydoon Abbasi.

Abdolreza Mesri and Ali Nikzad were also elected as the vice speakers of the Parliament.

The Iranian Parliament currently has 290 representatives, changed from the previous 272 seats since the February 18, 2000 election. The last parliamentary polls were held in February 2019.

The lawmakers take the seats for a four-year term.

Zoroastrians and Jews each elect one representative in the parliament, Assyrian and Chaldean Christians jointly elect one representative, and Armenian Christians in the north and the south are each represented by one lawmaker.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
23 May 2023
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
23 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
23 May 2023
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
22 May 2023
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
22 May 2023
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
22 May 2023
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
22 May 2023
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
21 May 2023
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
21 May 2023
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
21 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
20 May 2023
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023