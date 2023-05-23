Iran, Indonesia Ink 11 Cooperation Documents

Islam Times - High-ranking Indonesian and Iranian officials signed 11 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding [MoUs] to develop economic and political interactions.

The signing ceremony of the 11 cooperation documents and MoUs was held in the Indonesian capital city Jakarta on Tuesday.The agreements consist of MoUs for preferential trade, lifting visas, cultural exchanges, cooperation for supervising the production of pharmaceutical products, collaborations in scientific, technological, and innovative arenas, and bilateral cooperation in oil and gas sectors, including documents signed by foreign ministers as well as oil and information technology ministers and vice presidents.The mentioned documents and MoUs were inked in the presence of the presidents of Indonesia and Iran.Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi left Tehran for Jakarta to visit the South Asian country at the official invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Monday night.Ministers of economy and foreign affairs accompany Raisi on the visit to Indonesia.The Iranian delegation is going to hold different meetings with Indonesian officials and scholars as well as Iranian expatriates.The two-day visit is a platform to deepen economic and political ties between Indonesia and Iran.