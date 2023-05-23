0
Tuesday 23 May 2023 - 21:26

Lebanon Informed by Germany Of Arrest Warrant Against Central Bank Governor

Story Code : 1059744
Lebanon Informed by Germany Of Arrest Warrant Against Central Bank Governor
No one at the German federal prosecution was immediately available to comment.

Last Friday, France's national financial prosecutor confirmed in a statement that it has issued an arrest warrant for Salameh.

"Lebanon received an Interpol notice issued for Salameh," the country's caretaker interior minister Bassam Mawlawi told Reuters on Friday, saying he would implement it if the judiciary instructed him to do so.

The notice was issued after France put out its own arrest warrant for Salameh as part of its investigation into whether the governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, an accusation he denies.

Mawlawi said the Interpol red notice had been issued on Wednesday and that Lebanon's justice ministry had received the notice the following morning.

"Whatever the judiciary says, we will do," Mawlawi said.

The minister added that he believed it was "necessary" for Salameh to resign. Lebanon's deputy prime minister called on the governor to step down on Thursday.

He said the issue was to be discussed at a consultative cabinet meeting on Monday but was already part of talks among the country's senior leaders.

"It's being seriously discussed," Mawlawi added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
23 May 2023
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
23 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
23 May 2023
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
22 May 2023
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
22 May 2023
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
22 May 2023
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
22 May 2023
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
21 May 2023
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
Attack on Border Guards Aimed at Harming Iran, Pakistan Interests, Security: Spokesman
21 May 2023
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
CGTN Poll: 90% of Respondents Believe G7 Accusations against China Groundless
21 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
Ayatollah Khamenei: Dignity in Foreign Policy Means Denial of Diplomacy of Submission
20 May 2023
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
Biden At G7 Summit Backs F-16s, Pilot Training for Ukraine
20 May 2023