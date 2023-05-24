Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Story Code : 1059880
The rallies coincided with a massive campaign boycotting American goods.
Yemeni officials and scholars expressed support for the cry against American tyranny and called for a united stand, emphasizing the need for peace, an end to the war, and the protection of Yemen's sovereignty and resources.
Despite aggression and conspiracies, the Yemeni people remain determined in their resistance.
The situation highlights the region’s struggle against external interference.