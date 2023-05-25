Hebrew Media: “Israeli” Military Talking about “Surprising” Hezbollah

Islam Times - Recently, there have been many statements by the “Israeli” military, which speak of “initiating” the upcoming war with Hezbollah, to surprise it.

According to “Israeli” reports, the “Israeli” entity had “surprised” the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in the recent military operation in the besieged Gaza Strip.The head of “Habithonistim” [specialized security personnel], Brigadier General [res.] Amir Avivi, criticized the “Israeli” entity’s government, saying: “It is constantly trying to postpone the next war with Hezbollah, out of preserving our normal lifestyle,” adding, “But we need to take the initiative to eliminate the threat.During a radio interview Tuesday morning, Avivi warned: “Reality is pushing us to a scenario similar to the 1973 ‘Yom Kippur War’, which surprised us”. However, Avivi pointed out that he has always supported “taking the initiative and surprising the enemy, and not waiting for them to surprise us”.Also, on Tuesday, the “Israeli” military's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, said at a conference hosted by the Institute for Policy and Strategy of Reichman University in Herzliya, “Lebanon is in a deep crisis. Strengthening Hezbollah's power in Lebanon poses a great challenge for us. We are impeding the accumulation of its power, but it is difficult to impede it completely. We must constantly make sure that we maintain and even widen the qualitative gap between the pace of our strength accumulation, and what Hezbollah is doing”.Halevy explained, “We must think about taking the initiative against Hezbollah, in a way that guarantees us superiority over it.”