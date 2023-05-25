Hezbollah Drills Force ‘Israel’ To Reconsider Its Calculations: Zionist Media

Islam Times - The latest large-scale military exercises held by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement have forced top-brass Zionist military officials to reconsider their calculations for any future war on the Arab nation, according to a report.

The ‘Israeli’ regime’s Channel 12 reported that the Zionist military forces have several growing threats to deal with, prompting high-ranking commanders and authorities to revise their accepted calculations.The report said that the ‘Israeli’ military establishment desperately needs to beef up its reserve forces who are currently under undue strain.It added that Hezbollah’s technological improvements could be a source of serious concern for senior ‘Israeli’ military officials and force the decision-makers to give a substantial award for the development and optimization of military forces in the new two-year budget.Also, a number of ‘Israeli’ army reserve forces told the channel that the soldiers are clearly short of military equipment, ammunition, armored vehicles, and tactical intelligence coverage to deal with the increasing threats on the northern front.Hezbollah’s drills, which were held at a resistance camp near the village of Mleeta in southern Lebanon, included several exercises simulating Hezbollah attacks on ‘Israeli’ outposts in any future battle.They were staged ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the country’s liberation from the ‘Israeli’ occupation.Local, regional and international reporters were invited to cover the drill.During the military exercise, Hezbollah fighters paraded on all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.The resistance fighters captured a mock enemy military vehicle, demonstrating their tactical prowess. They also showed valiant military skills using both light and heavy weapons, while simulating an attack on an ‘Israeli’ settlement to capture the regime’s soldiers.Several drones were also deployed and explosive-laden drones targeted potential ‘Israeli’ targets in the drill venue.Hezbollah fought off two ‘Israeli’ wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any other ‘Israeli’-imposed warfare.