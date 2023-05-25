0
Thursday 25 May 2023 - 01:13

Hezbollah Drills Force ‘Israel’ To Reconsider Its Calculations: Zionist Media

Story Code : 1059978
Hezbollah Drills Force ‘Israel’ To Reconsider Its Calculations: Zionist Media
The ‘Israeli’ regime’s Channel 12 reported that the Zionist military forces have several growing threats to deal with, prompting high-ranking commanders and authorities to revise their accepted calculations.

The report said that the ‘Israeli’ military establishment desperately needs to beef up its reserve forces who are currently under undue strain.

It added that Hezbollah’s technological improvements could be a source of serious concern for senior ‘Israeli’ military officials and force the decision-makers to give a substantial award for the development and optimization of military forces in the new two-year budget.

Also, a number of ‘Israeli’ army reserve forces told the channel that the soldiers are clearly short of military equipment, ammunition, armored vehicles, and tactical intelligence coverage to deal with the increasing threats on the northern front.

Hezbollah’s drills, which were held at a resistance camp near the village of Mleeta in southern Lebanon, included several exercises simulating Hezbollah attacks on ‘Israeli’ outposts in any future battle.

They were staged ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the country’s liberation from the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Local, regional and international reporters were invited to cover the drill.

During the military exercise, Hezbollah fighters paraded on all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.

The resistance fighters captured a mock enemy military vehicle, demonstrating their tactical prowess. They also showed valiant military skills using both light and heavy weapons, while simulating an attack on an ‘Israeli’ settlement to capture the regime’s soldiers.

Several drones were also deployed and explosive-laden drones targeted potential ‘Israeli’ targets in the drill venue.

Hezbollah fought off two ‘Israeli’ wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.

The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any other ‘Israeli’-imposed warfare.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
23 May 2023
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
23 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
23 May 2023
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
22 May 2023
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
Syrian FM: Assad Will Not Meet Erdogan Until Turkish Forces Withdraw from Syria
22 May 2023
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
Zakharova Says US Liable for Bakhmut Destruction After Zelensky Likens City to Hiroshima
22 May 2023
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
China Warns UK to Stop Slandering Beijing to Avoid Further Damage to Ties
22 May 2023
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
Biden Invited Kishida, Yoon to Meet in Washington: US Official
21 May 2023