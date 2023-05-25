0
Thursday 25 May 2023 - 02:18

Russian Envoy: US Bioweapons Activity Threatens International Security

Story Code : 1059991
Russian Envoy: US Bioweapons Activity Threatens International Security
According to the head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, China has information that the Pentagon has developed "a biological weapon aimed at certain races." He added that this is confirmed by data from the Russian Defense Ministry, according to which "over 50 laboratories in Ukraine were used by the US to gather and study pathogens capable of infecting certain human genotypes."

"All this confirms the need for an international independent probe into the US’ military and biological activities, which pose risks to international security," the diplomat said at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, TASS reported.

Gavrilov pointed out that Russia wants an investigation to be carried out into the alleged cases of development, deployment and use of biological and toxic weapons, especially on the territories of neighboring countries, as well as that efforts be taken to strengthen the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).
