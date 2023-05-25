0
Thursday 25 May 2023 - 10:58

Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad

Story Code : 1060064
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
The Syrian foreign ministry on Tuesday cited the Arab country's improving international standing as evidence for the disapproval of France’s desire for Assad’s trial.

Asked during a television interview on Tuesday if she wanted the Syrian leader to be tried, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said, "The answer is yes".

The Syrian foreign ministry reacted to the top French diplomat's comments in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have recently followed the hysteria and isolated and detached positions of French diplomacy, which has lost its senses after the historic decisions of the Arab summit in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia when it comes to Syria," the statement read.

"The backward French diplomacy must review its positions," the ministry added, also accusing France of seeking to "restore the legacy of the colonial era".

The diplomatic overtures were crowned earlier this month with the Arab League's deciding to readmit Syria in the regional grouping, and Assad's addressing of the AL's gathering in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
25 May 2023
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
24 May 2023
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
23 May 2023
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
23 May 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints Shamkhani As His Political Advisor
23 May 2023
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
Iran Lays to Rest Border Guards Killed by Terrorists, Vows ’Definite’ Revenge
22 May 2023