Upgraded Version of Medium-Range Precision-Guided Missile Unveiled by Iran Defense Ministry

Islam Times - The latest version of Iran’s domestically-manufactured Khorramshahr ballistic missile was unveiled in a ceremony on Thursday.

The medium-range precision-guided projectile named Kheibar (Khoramshahr 4) was unveiled in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani during the ceremony marking the 41st anniversary of the liberation of the southwestern city of Khorramshahr.The missile’s extended range, advanced guidance and control system, and improved structural features further solidify Iran’s status as a formidable missile power.Kheibar is one of the most advanced missiles designed by the experts of the Ministry of Defense's Aerospace Industries Organization. It is a liquid-fueled missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a warhead weighing 1,500 kilograms with impressive strategic and tactical capabilities.The Khorramshahr class of missiles is known for its unique guidance and control system during the mid-flight phase.This feature allows the missile to control and adjust its trajectory outside the Earth’s atmosphere, and to deactivate its guidance system upon entering the atmosphere, giving it complete immunity against electronic warfare attacks.Thanks to this advanced control system, the Kheibar missile's warhead does not require the typical thin-wing arrangement, which in turn allows the missile to pack up a heavier explosive load.The Kheibar missile also boasts an incredibly short preparation and launch time.The use of self-igniting (hypergolic) fuel and the absence of the need for fuel injection and horizontal alignment after the verticalization phase have cut Kheibar’s launch time to less than 12 minutes.Thanks to its powerful engine, the Kheibar missile possesses an exceptional impact force, with a ground impact force of 280 and a vacuum impact force of 300 seconds.The high speed at which the warhead makes impact with the designated target prevents enemy air defense systems from detecting, tracking, and taking action to shoot down the missile.Additionally, the engine enables the missile to reach speeds of 16 Mach outside the atmosphere and 8 Mach within the atmosphere.The unveiling of Kheibar marks a significant advancement in Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and demonstrates the country's commitment to enhancing its defense and deterrent power.Iranian officials have long asserted that the country’s military capabilities are entirely meant for defense, and that its missile program will never be up for negotiations.