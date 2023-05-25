0
Thursday 25 May 2023 - 22:18

IOF Shoot 13 Palestinians, Arrest 14 In Raid on West Bank Camp

Story Code : 1060142
IOF Shoot 13 Palestinians, Arrest 14 In Raid on West Bank Camp
Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, citing local sources, reported on Thursday that “Israeli” troops stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp from several directions on Thursday and deployed snipers on the rooftops.
 
The IOF raided more than 50 homes, including the ones belonging to the governor of Ariha [Jericho] and the Jordan Valley and his sons, and fired rockets at a Palestinian house after surrounding it.
 
The sources added that IOF troops then fired live rounds at Palestinian youths and injured 13 people, with one in critical condition.
 
The IOF also detained 14 Palestinians during the raid, according to the director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society in Ariha [Jericho], Eid Brahma.
 
The IOF also closed all entrances to the camp and prevented the residents from entering or leaving it. They prevented ambulances from entering the area, as heavy military vehicles were present there.
 
They also confiscated surveillance camera recordings from shops and homes, after raiding and ransacking them.
 
“Israeli” forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.
 
Over the past months, the “Israeli” entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
25 May 2023
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
24 May 2023
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
23 May 2023
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
23 May 2023