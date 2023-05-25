IOF Shoot 13 Palestinians, Arrest 14 In Raid on West Bank Camp

Islam Times - “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have wounded 13 Palestinian youths and arrested 14 others during a raid on a refugee camp in the eastern West Bank city of Ariha, amid rising violence in the occupied territories.

The IOF raided more than 50 homes, including the ones belonging to the governor of Ariha [Jericho] and the Jordan Valley and his sons, and fired rockets at a Palestinian house after surrounding it.

The sources added that IOF troops then fired live rounds at Palestinian youths and injured 13 people, with one in critical condition.

The IOF also detained 14 Palestinians during the raid, according to the director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society in Ariha [Jericho], Eid Brahma.

The IOF also closed all entrances to the camp and prevented the residents from entering or leaving it. They prevented ambulances from entering the area, as heavy military vehicles were present there.

They also confiscated surveillance camera recordings from shops and homes, after raiding and ransacking them.

“Israeli” forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, the “Israeli” entity has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, citing local sources, reported on Thursday that “Israeli” troops stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp from several directions on Thursday and deployed snipers on the rooftops.