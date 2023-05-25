Azerbaijan Says Not to Allow Israel to Attack Iran from Its Territory

Islam Times - The Republic of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev said in an interview with Israeli media that it will not permit the Tel Aviv regime to launch an attack on Iran from its territory.

Following recent events in bilateral relations and issues stemming from an armed attack with personal motivation on the Azeri embassy in Tehran, the foreign ministers of the two countries held two telephone conversations in early February to discuss current developments in their relations and regional matters. During these calls, Iran and Azerbaijan emphasized the importance of improved media management aligned with the interests of both nations.

Additionally, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Jeyhun Bayramov had their third telephone conversation within a week in February, focusing on the latest bilateral developments. The foreign ministers stressed the need to follow up on the agreements between their respective countries.

Abbas Mousavi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, also recently said he had a meeting and discussion with Hikmat Hajiyev, the assistant to the Azeri president. Mousavi expressed hope that the ongoing process would yield a final outcome in favor of the interests of both countries and the region.

"Our relations with Iran are unfortunately at a very low level," Rzayev also said, speaking at a conference on "Vision & Strategy in an Era of Uncertainty," that was held in the Occupied Palestinian territories.