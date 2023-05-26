Islam Times - The spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry reacted to Iran's unveiling of Khorramshahr-4 or Kheibar ballistic missile by accusing and making meddlesome remarks.

France on Thursday condemned Iran‘s recent long-range ballistic missile test and claimed the move violated United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, which was adopted in 2015.Reiterating the false accusations against Iran's peaceful nuclear program, the French official said, “These activities are all the more worrying in the context of the continuing escalation of Iran‘s nuclear program."This claim comes as Iran has repeatedly declared that its missile program has nothing to do with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its provisions.Earlier, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations in New York announced in a statement, "Iran's missile program is designed based on conventional defense capability, and none of Iran's ballistic missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads, and Iran has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons and nor will it in the future."Iranian armed forces unveiled their latest model of ballistic missiles dubbed "Khorramshahr-4 long range strategic missile" in a ceremony on Thursday morning in the presence of defense minister.