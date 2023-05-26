0
Friday 26 May 2023 - 02:11

France Reacts to Iran's Unveiling of Khorramshahr-4 Missile

Story Code : 1060170
France Reacts to Iran
France on Thursday condemned Iran‘s recent long-range ballistic missile test and claimed the move violated United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, which was adopted in 2015.

Reiterating the false accusations against Iran's peaceful nuclear program, the French official said, “These activities are all the more worrying in the context of the continuing escalation of Iran‘s nuclear program."

This claim comes as Iran has repeatedly declared that its missile program has nothing to do with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its provisions.

Earlier, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations in New York announced in a statement, "Iran's missile program is designed based on conventional defense capability, and none of Iran's ballistic missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads, and Iran has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons and nor will it in the future."

Iranian armed forces unveiled their latest model of ballistic missiles dubbed "Khorramshahr-4 long range strategic missile" in a ceremony on Thursday morning in the presence of defense minister.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
25 May 2023
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
24 May 2023
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
Riyadh Regime Executes Three Young Shia Men from Qatif
23 May 2023
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
Week-long Ceasefire Comes into Effect in Sudan Amid Uncertainty
23 May 2023