Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah responded on Thursday to the recent threats made by the Zionist officials, including PM Benjamin Netanyhau, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, against Lebanon and the entire axis of resistance, stressing that the Great War will lead the Israelis to their abyss, if not demise.

Delivering a televised speech on Resistance and Liberation Day, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Zionist officials to shun miscalculations in Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, Palestine, Syria and Iran.“Wait! We are the ones who threaten to wage a great war.” “Your follies, not ours, may might blow up the entire region and lead to the Great War.”Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that hundreds of thousands of quality fighters will fill the battlefields in face of the Zionist enemy if it wages an all-out war and that all borders will be opened, citing a humanitarian supremacy over the Israelis in this regard.Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Zionist officials withdrew their intimidation after realizing that it has troubled the Zionist settlers, caused a dollar price hike, and threatened the touristic activities.‘Israel’ must know none of the axis of resistance groups and states is afraid of itSayyed Nasrallah reviewed a number of geopolitical changes dominating the conflict with the Israeli enemy, stressing that the axis of resistance has maintained deterrence formulas in face of the Zionists with specific consideration on each front-Lebanon, Palestine, Syria and Iran.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the Israeli enemy failed to change the deterrence formula during its latest aggression on Gaza and, thus, issued threats against the Palestinian people, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, adding that the Zionist officials withdrew their intimidation after viewing Hezbollah military maneuvers.Hezbollah leader indicated that the US-Zionist plot to impose normalization deals on the Arab regimes failed to include the Arab people in the scheme, adding that even the conspiracy aimed turning the regional countries into the Israeli epoch was doomed to failure as victorious resistance groups emerged in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.Sayyed Nasrallah added that the materialistic, financial, military development reached by Hezbollah and the the entire axis of resistance, highlighting the remarkable progress pertaining drones and rockets.His eminence also pointed out that the acute divisions in the Zionist society in addition to the fragility of the so-called home front opposes the solidarity among the groups and states of the axis of resistance.Among the basic transformations is that the Israelis have started to seek flee from the confrontation, according to Sayyed Nasralalh.Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the role of the human factor in reaching victories, adding that the axis of resistance has been relying on this element to sustain the values of bravery and sacrifice.Sayyed Nasrallah depicted the contradictory images of the pious resistance youths and the frustrated young generation in ‘Israel’, adding that Netanyahu had said 10 years ago that the Zionist youths have abandoned Zionism.Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the loss of historic leaders in the Zionist entity in opposition with the overwhelming confidence in the resistance leaders, movements, and states, as their people are ready to sacrifice the lives of their children in this path.Sayyed Nasrallah indicated, in response to America-Israeli accusations, that the axis of resistance components are original homeland defenders, not proxy groups, while the Zionists are intruders and occupiers in this region.Hezbollah Chief reiterated that Palestine will be liberated and that “we will pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque”.Hezbollah Secretary General emphasized that the Israelis are concerned about the retreat of the US hegemony in the region and the whole world, adding that the axis of resistance, which confronted the American epoch, will benefit from new world system based on multipolarism.Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the US retreat and failure have pushed the American to reconsider their presence and role in the region.Sayyed Nasrallah tackled the strategic changes imposed by the Resistance achievements on the Zionist entity over the recent decades, mentioning briefly the end of the Zionist dream of having “Greater Israel” from Nile to Euphrates in 2000 and 2005 (Liberation of Southern Lebanon and Gaza respectively).His eminence added that even the Zionist goal of sustaining “Great Israel’ was smashed in 2006 when Hezbollah defeated its military and 2008 when the Israeli military was overcome by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.“‘Israel’ hides behind walls and fire and has become incapable of imposing its terms in any negotiations with the Palestinian people,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that the conflict with the Zionist enemy is still ongoing, adding that the Israelis attempt on a daily basis to attack our territories.Sayyed Nasrallah reassured that the Israeli feebleness grants Lebanon a larger extent of peace and security which would allow them to pursue their concerns.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that the Lebanese would be able to follow up the maritime gas extraction project, adding that reports indicate a serious progress pertaining this file.His eminence added that developing the touristic sector and attracting tourists requires peace and security in order to cope with the socioeconomic crisis.Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the Resistance is capable to protect Lebanon’s peace and security, adding that the army-people-resistance formula contribute to achieving this goal.Concerning the presidential elections, Sayyed Nasrallah cited a positive regional atmosphere and called for further contacts and negotiations without preconditions in order to elect a new president.Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that addressing the BDL governor issue can be addressed through either a personal decision taken by Riad Salameh to resign or a judicial procedure that sacks him, noting the caretaker government cannot take any measure in this regard according to the Constitution.Pertaining the Syrian refugees file, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated his call on the government to send a high-ranking delegation to Damascus in order to hold talks about this issue.Hezbollah Secretary General had started his speech by felicitating the Lebanese people on the 23rd anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day, stressing that it is a great occasion which recalls a majestic victory.Sayyed Nasrallah thanked Holy God and hailed the sacrifices made by the Resistance martyrs, injured, prisoners and fighters which contributed to the liberation victory.Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the role of the other Lebanese and Palestinian resistance factions in addition to the role of the Lebanese Army and Security Forces in reaching this victory, greeting the Lebanese statesmen, politicians and parties which contributed to the feat.Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria for supporting the Resistance during its fight against the Zionist occupation.His eminence underlined the importance of conveying the experience of pride to the new generations in order to let them know about the occasion and keep committed to the Resistance that protects this victory.