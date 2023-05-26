0
Friday 26 May 2023 - 02:19

Dozens Injured During a Brutal Israeli Raid into Aqabat Jabr Refugee Camp

Story Code : 1060174
The Israeli occupation forces stormed at least 60 Palestinian houses and imposed a security cordon around the camp, while Palestinian resistance fighters fired back at the occupation forces.

Eyewitnesses reported that the occupation forces prevented journalists from covering the events and detained them in their vehicle.

Arrests in the West Bank

Israeli occupation forces launched a massive campaign of raids and arrests across several areas of the West Bank, targeting numerous Palestinian citizens. According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, occupation forces conducted raids in various cities and neighborhoods in the West Bank, leading to the arrest of a significant number of citizens.

The strict measures taken by the Israeli occupation forces extended to the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they prevented both stationed and worshipers from entering to perform dawn prayer. This was part of the Israeli forces’ provocations, which coincided with the so-called “Feast of Weeks” or “Feast of the Revelation of the Torah.”

Zionist settlers storm Al-Aqsa

Moreover, more than 150 Israeli settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the same occasion. The occupation forces deployed around the Al-Aqsa courtyards to secure the settlers’ provocative incursions and tours, after inviting the so-called “temple groups” to carry out mass incursions into the holy site.
