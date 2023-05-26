Iran Raps Global Inaction on US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

Islam Times - Iran's Deputy Judiciary Chief and Human Rights Headquarters Secretary Kazzem Qaribabadi denounced the international community's silence and negligence over the assassination of anti-terror legend Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the US as the worst type of organized terrorist act.

Qaribabadi made the remarks at the 32nd Session Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) in Austria's Vienna.He stressed confronting offenders who benefit from criminal actions by strengthening international cooperation and assistance to track, capture, confiscate and retrieve properties to the country of origin."Despite the efforts by the international community, the use of terror against some nations and governments remains a major challenge and threat to the international community, which has claimed many innocent lives and has devastating consequences on the stability and security of countries," the human rights chief stated.The official rebuked the actions by certain countries under the flag of counterterrorism that often pose serious challenges to international peace and security."Using unilateral coercive measures, which is a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the principles mentioned in the Charter of the United Nations, continues to be an obstacle to effective collective reactions to crimes at the international level, as such illegal acts prevent the cooperation of Member States, particularly affected countries in confronting crimes and criminals," Qaribabadi continued.He said that Iran has demonstrated its "firm determination, factual commitment and vital role" in the anti-terror fight by effectively assisting affected countries in countering terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh (known as ISIL or ISIS).The senior diplomat lashed out at the international community for keeping mum over the brutal attacks against the Iranian people, scientists and government officials, especially Lieut. Gen. Soleimani.Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU, and ten of their deputies were martyred by an armed drone strike that was directly ordered by the White House as their convoy left Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that Tehran will certainly take revenge from the masterminds and perpetrators of the terror attack on the anti-terror icon. Tehran stresses Americans and Zionists rest assured that it is serious about revenge for the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, and they continue to live under the shadow of Iran's reprisal since they don't know when and where they come under attack.On January 8, the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US-run Ein Al-Assad in Iraq’s Western province of Al-Anbar by launching a volley of missiles in retaliation. According to the Pentagon, at least 110 American forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrike on the base. Iran has described the missile attack as a “first slap".Iran’s Foreign Ministry has also announced that the assassination of the country’s top anti-terror commander by the United States is a “glaring example of organized terrorist act".Iran has asked Interpol to issue a red notice for all perpetrators and masterminds of the assassination of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani. Tehran has also identified dozens of people in connection with the targeted terror attack and that includes former President Donald Trump, Pentagon officials and American forces in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also declared sanctions against several persons - including Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton - who have ordered, perpetrated or cooperated in the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani.