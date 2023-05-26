0
Friday 26 May 2023 - 13:38

Lula Summons Ministers Amid Congress Push to Limit Environmental Powers

Story Code : 1060243
Lula Summons Ministers Amid Congress Push to Limit Environmental Powers
The summon on Thursday came after a congressional committee approved a bill that severely limited the ministries' ability to oversee the environment.

It marks Lula's first significant confrontation with a new conservative congress in the wake of significant victories for right-wing lawmakers in last year’s election.

“The game has begun,” Lula said at an industry event in Sao Paulo. “Now we are going to play and talk to Congress.”

On Wednesday, the congress approved a proposal that weakened the mandate of the environment ministry, removing its control over the rural land registry and other duties.

The bill also de-authorized the ministry of Indigenous peoples' power to demarcate Indigenous lands.

Lula's Environment Minster Marina Silva blamed congressional allies of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro for going against her and those seeking to strengthen Brazil's climate goals.

“At this moment, we are being threatened,” she said. “Democracy is being threatened, environmental policy is threatened … It's difficult to manage this situation.”

Greenpeace Brazil’s Luiza Lima voiced Lula’s concerns.

“A day of profound setbacks for the environment and for Indigenous peoples," said Lima, adding that even with Bolsonaro out of power, his “project of destruction” is intact.

Last week, environmental controller Ibama said that it won’t allow the request of state-run oil giant Petrobras to drill at the mouth of the Amazon River near Amapa state.

Environmentalists welcomed the decision, but it troubled far-right lawmakers.

The fossil fuel industry threatens global ecosystems and human livelihoods, and scientists have repeatedly warned of its catastrophic climate change effects.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
25 May 2023
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
24 May 2023
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023