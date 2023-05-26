0
Friday 26 May 2023 - 13:41

Turkey Kicks Off Syria Housing Project for Refugee Returns

Story Code : 1060246
Turkey Kicks Off Syria Housing Project for Refugee Returns
Builders were seen working by an AFP correspondent as well as heavy machinery being used on the outskirts of the town of al-Ghandura, in the Jarabulus area near the Syrian-Turkish border.

On a billboard, "Project for safe, voluntary, and honorable returns" was written in Arabic and Turkish, with the names of organizations including Turkey's relief agency AFAD and the Qatar Fund for Development featured on the sign.

“Syrian refugees living in Turkey will settle in the houses as part of a dignified, voluntary, safe return,” Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said at the launch of the project, according to the IHA news agency.

“240,000 houses will be built” in the region, he added, expressing hope that the project would be completed in three years.

Since the war on Syria began in 2011, neighboring Turkey has taken in over three million people who fled the fighting. Most have “temporary protection” status, leaving them vulnerable to a forced return.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
25 May 2023
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
24 May 2023
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023