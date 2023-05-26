0
Friday 26 May 2023 - 22:11

EU Trade Organization Endorses Boycott of “Israeli” Products

Story Code : 1060313
The decision was made on Thursday during the 15th session of the European Trade Union Confederation [ETUC]’s congress in Berlin.

According to Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, “During the congress, the ETUC called for regulatory measures to prevent EU legal entities from importing or exporting products manufactured in illegal ‘Israeli’ settlements in accordance with EU treaties and international law.”

The organization cited the illegality of “Israeli” settlements in the occupied West Bank under international law, also supporting the right of the Palestinian people to have an independent state with the occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital.

“The participants called on the European Union countries to ensure that the geographical scope of the EU's association agreements is respected,” Wafa added.

The confederation, which represents over 45 million European workers and their trade unions, also stressed the need for achieving a “two-state solution”.

The announcement came a day after Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, the EU’s ambassador to Palestine, condemned the “Israeli” entity’s plans for the construction of nearly 600 new illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.
