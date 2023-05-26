0
Friday 26 May 2023 - 22:20

Russian MFA: UK May Have Taken Part in Planning Terrorist Attack on Russia

Story Code : 1060318
"We do not rule out that the British were involved in planning, organizing and supporting terrorist attacks carried out by the Kyiv regime on Russian territory, including by providing intelligence information," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the ministry's website on Friday.

"We recall that in connection with statements by the Russian Defense Ministry concerning the involvement of British secret services in the terrorist attack carried out on October 29, 2022 against ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Britain’s ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on November 3, 2022. A strong protest was expressed to Britain over the active participation of British military experts in training and providing supplies for the Ukrainian special operations forces, including for the purpose of subversive operations at sea."

Zakharova noted "systematic efforts by London to provide military assistance to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv". In particular, it is noted that the measures taken by Britain envisage the training of officers and enlisted personnel in the country, in European countries and in Ukraine, the provision of intelligence data, close consulting support and possible participation in planning military operations, including sabotage, direct provision of cyber protection and the sending of mercenaries.

It is emphasized that Russia reserves the right to take proportionate measures in response, TASS reported.

"As for the possibility of severing diplomatic relations, this is obviously an extreme measure that cannot be ruled out when all factors are taken into account," Zakharova said.
