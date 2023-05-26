0
Friday 26 May 2023 - 22:31

Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Settler

Story Code : 1060323
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Settler
The young Palestinian man died of his critical wounds early on Friday after he was shot by an Israeli settler in the Tana Omrim settlement, south of Hebron, according to Palestinian media reports.

Palestine’s Ma'an news agency cited the settler as claiming that the Palestinian youth was trying to carry out a stabbing attack inside the illegal settlement, without identifying the Palestinian victim.

The fatal shooting came a day after Israeli military forces wounded 13 Palestinian youths and arrested 14 others during a raid on a refugee camp in the eastern West Bank city of Ariha.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Since 1948, the West-backed Israeli regime has been arresting, kidnapping, injuring, and killing the Palestinian people, destroying their homes and farms.
Comment


