Saturday 27 May 2023 - 00:01

Lebanon’s Caretaker Government Convenes amid Ongoing Debate about Syrian Refugees File

Lebanon’s Caretaker Government Convenes amid Ongoing Debate about Syrian Refugees File
According to Al-Manar reporter, the Lebanese cabinet session is not scheduled to discuss the Syrian refugees file and the BDL governor’s issue.

In this regard, Mikati had met with the Deputy Special Coordinator Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, to discuss the decision to dollarize the financial aids granted to the Syrian refugees.

Riza also visited the Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar who rejected categorically the dollarization of the aids and considered that this decision will prevent the refugees return to Syria.

Al-Manar reporter added that the culture minister Mohammad Al-Mortada is determined to highlight the importance of sending a high-ranking delegation to Syria in order to discuss the Syrian refugees issue.
