0
Saturday 27 May 2023 - 00:05

Brigadier General Qaani: Israeli Regime Severely Declining, on Threshold of Attrition

Story Code : 1060339
Brigadier General Qaani: Israeli Regime Severely Declining, on Threshold of Attrition
The ceremony to commemorate the 4th of Khordad, the Day of Dezful, was held in the presence of Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), on Thursday at the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense in Tehran.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, added at the ceremony commemorating the Dezful People's Resistance Day: "In no era has the success and strength of the resistance front increased like today, and in no era has the Zionist regime experienced humiliation like today."

The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps added: "Today, the Israeli regime is severely declining and is about to experience attrition, and these days, up to 30 operations are being carried out by the Palestinians in the West Bank, and this is the root of the Iranian "nation's resistance."
Comment


Featured Stories
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
North Korea Media Slams Missile Warning Pact between Seoul, US, Japan
25 May 2023
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods
24 May 2023
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
Japanese PM Weighs in on NATO Membership
24 May 2023
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency
24 May 2023
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
Putin Says a Fair Multipolar World Will Be Achieved
24 May 2023
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
Iran Is Solid Pillar Upon Which Axis of Resistance Rests: Hamas
23 May 2023