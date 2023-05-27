Brigadier General Qaani: Israeli Regime Severely Declining, on Threshold of Attrition

Islam Times - The Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps at the conference commemorating the Day of Resistance and Sustainability said that the Israeli regime is severely declining and is about to experience attrition today.

The ceremony to commemorate the 4th of Khordad, the Day of Dezful, was held in the presence of Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), on Thursday at the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution & Holy Defense in Tehran.Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, added at the ceremony commemorating the Dezful People's Resistance Day: "In no era has the success and strength of the resistance front increased like today, and in no era has the Zionist regime experienced humiliation like today."The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps added: "Today, the Israeli regime is severely declining and is about to experience attrition, and these days, up to 30 operations are being carried out by the Palestinians in the West Bank, and this is the root of the Iranian "nation's resistance."