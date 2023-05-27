0
Saturday 27 May 2023 - 11:15

OPEC Secretary General in Tehran for Talks with Iran’s President, Oil Minister

Story Code : 1060418
OPEC Secretary General in Tehran for Talks with Iran’s President, Oil Minister
According to the scheduled program, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will talk with the Iranian officials about the latest situation of the oil market, the prospect of supply and demand of oil, the upcoming meeting of OPEC member states and also the ministerial meeting of OPEC plus.

Haitham was elected on August 1, 2022 as the 24th secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
